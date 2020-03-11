Amendment introduced to reduce taxes on gas and diesel

The provincial government has introduced amendments to the Gasoline and Motive Fuel Tax Act, which would lower the cost of gasoline and diesel at the end of the month.

A release says the cost of gas would be lowered by 4.63 cents per litre and diesel would fall 6.05 cents per litre as of April 1.

Under the amendments, the tax on a litre of gas would come down from 15.5 cents to 10.87 cents, while the tax on a litre of diesel would be lowered from 21.5 cents to 15.45 cents.

The Department of Finance and Treasury Board says the reductions are part of the made-in-New Brunswick carbon tax which was announced in December 2019.

The New Brunswick carbon tax is the alternative to Ottawa's backstop carbon fuel levy.

With the reduction, there will be in effect a two cent per litre price on carbon in 2020-21, with all carbon revenue staying in the province to be reinvested in climate change initiatives.