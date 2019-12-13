Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Andrew Scheer says he is stepping down as Conservative leader as soon as a successor can be chosen.

Scheer addressed the House of Commons briefly at about noon Eastern time, saying leading his party had been the honour of his life but that he could not commit to giving the Conservatives 100 per cent any longer.

He called resigning ``one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made.''

``Serving as the leader of the party that I love so much has been the opportunity and the challenge of a lifetime,'' he said.

The decision comes less than two months after a disappointing election result and after weeks of Conservative infighting about whether Scheer should stay on.

Several prominent Conservatives have called outright for his resignation, or for him to re-apply for his job in a new leadership contest. Having not won power in October, he faced a mandatory leadership review in April.

Scheer was elected as the Tory leader in May 2017, barely besting Maxime Bernier in the contest after numerous rounds of voting.

The Conservatives held the Liberals to a minority government in October but many in the party had hoped for a better result.

Scheer was emotional in his seven-minute speech to the House of Commons, interrupted multiple times by applause and standing ovations from his caucus. His wife Jill was in the gallery watching.

Scheer said he has asked the Conservative national council to begin a leadership contest and that whomever wins the job will get his complete support.