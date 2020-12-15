Annual Report: RCMP officers responded to more than 124K calls in 2019

The New Brunswick RCMP says officer responded to more than 124,000 calls for service in 2019.

That's according to the RCMP's "2019 Annual Report, Policing Excellence in New Brunswick Communities" released on Monday.

The report shows officers responded to 4,900 calls under the Mental Health Act, and checked more than 305,000 vehicles in over 4,600 checkstops.

The force handed out more than 19,000 tickets under the Provincial Offence Procedure Act.

The RCMP says the report highlights the important work its officers do in the province each year as well as priorities and areas of focus.

The full reprot is available on the RCMP's website.