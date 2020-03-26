Another drop at the pumps in N.B.
Gas and diesel are both cheaper Thursday morning after the Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) made their weekly price adjustment overnight.
The maximum price for a litre of self-serve gasoline is down 4.4 cents to $0.77.7/L.
Diesel is down 4.6 cents to a new maximum price of $1.01.1/L.
The cost of heating a home with furnace oil is also down Thursday, with a litre of furnace oil 4.5 cents cheaper, sitting at a new maximum of $0.87.6.
Propane went the other way, with a litre up 0.3 cents to $0.93.5.
Most retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.