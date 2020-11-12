Anti-corruption unit still investigating Quebec Liberal Party financing

The head of Quebec's anti-corruption police force says the six-year investigation into Quebec Liberal party financing remains open.



Frederick Gaudreau told reporters today his police unit, known as UPAC, is employing the resources needed to complete the case.



Last month, former premier Jean Charest sued the Quebec government for violating his privacy in connection with UPAC's investigation into the Liberals, which began in 2014.



A separate investigation led to criminal charges against former Quebec deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau, which were stayed in September after legal proceedings took too long.



Gaudreau says at no point did the judge's decision to stay the charges call into question his unit's investigation.



He admits, however, that his police force needs to be trusted that it can complete investigations that lead to convictions.