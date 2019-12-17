Anti-feminist blogger who published posts touting Polytechnique gunman granted bail

Bail has been granted to a Montreal blogger alleged to have glorified the gunman behind Montreal's 1989 Ecole polytechnique killings.

Jean-Claude Rochefort had been held since Dec. 5, the eve of the 30th anniversary of the anti-feminist attack at the Montreal engineering school

He is charged with one count of inciting hatred towards women.

Under strict conditions governing his release, the 70-year-old is barred from using the internet, communicating with other anti-feminists and publishing on any type of anti-feminist forum.

The Crown had opposed bail, considering Rochefort a risk to reoffend.

Rochefort, who the court heard has openly extolled the gunman behind the Polytechnique shootings in his writings, published extensively in the lead-up to the anniversary.