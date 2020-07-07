Apohaqui woman dies following motorcycle crash in Lower Cove
A 50-year-old woman from Apohaqui is dead following a motorcycle crash near Sussex.
Mounties say they received a report on Sunday that a woman had failed to return home from a motorcycle ride she took Saturday afternoon.
Police located the motorcycle off Riverview Drive East in Lower Cove on Sunday afternoon and say the woman died at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation and police say an autopsy will also be completed.