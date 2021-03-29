Apology in the works for descendants of Canada's only all-Black battalion: minister

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan paid tribute Sunday to Canada's only all-Black unit to serve during the First World War, saying the 600 members of No. 2 Construction Battalion and their descendants are owed an apology for the racism they faced despite their willingness to serve.



Sajjan told a virtual event plans are in the works for a formal apology from Ottawa, which will highlight the fact that hundreds of Black men in Canada were turned away when they volunteered to fight overseas in 1914.



``They stepped forward and volunteered for our country, only to be denied because of the colour of their skin, denied to fight in a so-called 'white-man's war,''' Sajjan said in a brief speech from British Columbia.



``We know there are painful parts of our history, injustices that contradict the values of our nation. These are parts of our history we must never forget ... These are the wrongs that we must acknowledge and learn from.''



After two years of protests, the Canadian military was granted approval in 1916 to establish a segregated, non-combat battalion that would be tasked with building roads, railways and forestry operations as part of the Canadian Expeditionary Force.



``Today, we are deeply grateful for their bravery and resilience in the face of hate and adversity,'' Sajjan said. ``This was critical work that was often overlooked in our history books.''

