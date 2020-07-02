Application for student financial assistance now available

Government says the student financial assistance application for the 2020-21 academic year is now available.

A release states the application is for New Brunswick residents attending post-secondary education programs starting between August 1, 2020 and July 31, 2021.

The Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour says there are several forms of assistance available to help students access post-secondary education, including loans, grants and bursaries.

In March, the province and Ottawa announced a six-month interest-free moratorium on the repayment of student loans.

Further, the 2020-21 provincial budget lowered interest rates on the provincial portion of student loans by 2.5%, to sit at the prime rate.

Students are encouraged to complete their applications as soon as possible to ensure any eligible funding is available for the beginning of their studies.