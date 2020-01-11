Applications available for the 2020 Home Energy Assistance Program

The Department of Finance and Treasury Board says applications are now available for the 2020 Home Energy Assistance Program.

A release says the program provides a $100 benefit to help low-income families cope with high energy prices.

The province says eligible applicants must:

- Have been a NB resident as of December 31, 2018 and have filed a 2018 New Brunswick income tax return;

- Maintain a principle place of residence in New Brunswick at the time of application;

- Have had a total family income of $30,000 or less in 2018;

- Provide a copy of an electricity bill for your home dated after November 1 2019 (if the electricity costs are included in your rent, provide the name and telephone number of your landlord at the time of application)

Application forms can be obtained by visiting any Service New Brunswick centers or contacting the Department of Finance and Treasury Board at 1-800-669-7070.