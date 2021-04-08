Applications for low-income seniors' benefit now available

Applications for the 2021 Low-Income Seniors' Benefit are now available.

To be eligible for the $400 benefit, a person must have been a resident of the province on December 31st, 2020 and have received one of either the Guaranteed Income Supplement, Allowance for Survivor Program or Allowance Program benefit from the federal government.

Eligible New Brunswickers are encouraged to apply online or by mail by the deadline of December 31st.

More information on the program and how to apply is available from the Department of Finance and Treasury Board by phone or online.