Applications to fish regular Crown reserve water now available

The Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development says anglers have until March 6 to apply to fish regular Crown reserve waters.

A release says regular Crown reserve is made up of 20 prime salmon stretches on both the Miramichi and Restigouche river systems.

Draw results will be made available online on March 23.

Those successful in the draw will have access to their stretch for two angling days, and the use of a fishing camp is included in 16 of the stretches at no additional cost.

The province says 388 of 500 draw applications were successful last year, which resulted in 1,343 anglers (in parties of 2 or 4) fishing on Crown waters.

Regular Crown reserve stretches are available from June 10 to September 15, while the daily and live release Crown reserves are available from June 1 to September 15 with some exceptions.

The Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development says anglers must have an Outdoors Card number in order to apply for a Crown reserve draw or to buy an angling licence.

The Outdoors Card is available through a free registration process that can be completed at participating licence vendors, at SNB or online.

Booking for unsuccessful draw applicants in the regular Crown reserve draw is May11-24, while the first-come, first-served booking period will be from June 1 to September 15.