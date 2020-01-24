Arrests made in Woodstock for methamphetamine possession

Three people have been arrested in connection with a drug investigation in Woodstock.

The Woodstock Police Force received a complaint on Thursday and as a result of the investigation took two women, ages 41 and 46, into custody for possession of methamphetamine.

A search warrant was then executed at a residence on Prince William Street, where a 48-year-old man was arrested on the same charge.

The accused were released on conditions to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court at a later date.

Police say that more charges are anticipated.