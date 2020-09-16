Asbestos, Que., unveils four possibilities in short list for new town name

The town of Asbestos, Que., looking to shed its link to the hazardous substance, has narrowed the search for a new name to four contenders.



Mayor Hugues Grimard announced on Monday that the four possibilities residents will vote on next month are Apalone, Jeffrey, Phenix and Trois-Lacs.



The names refer respectively to an endangered turtle, the name of the city's first asbestos mine operator, a mythical bird and a former municipality that merged with Asbestos in 1999.



The Eastern Townships town has long debated changing its name due to the negative attention it receives, and the area has exited the asbestos industry after the Jeffrey mine closed in 2012.



The town, about 130 kilometres east of Montreal, helped make Canada one the world's leaders in asbestos exportation.



Long used in building materials such as ceiling tiles and cement, it's now banned in many countries.