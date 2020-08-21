ASD-N, Listuguj working together to ensure safe return to class during pandemic

With a new school year just around the corner, the Anglophone North School District and Listuguj First Nation are working together to ensure a safe and successful return to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As district staff finalize operational plans and address busing and back to school protocols, Listuguj Education, Training and Employment is reaching on to parents to find out how they feel about students heading back to class.

District superintendent Mark Donovan says Campbellton and Listuguj are divided only by a river and that there is no room in schools for fear or intolerance.

Donovan says racist and negative comments like those circulating recently on social media will not be tolerated.

Roughly 110 students from Listuguj attend Sugarloaf High School in Campbellton, representing one third of the school's student population.

Listuguj Chief Darcy Gray says students on both sides of the Restigouche River are hurting because of a geographical wedge driven between them that has resulted in lasting impacts and shifted perspectives.

Listuguj Education, Training and Employment and district staff are working together to address challenges like transportation, student support and technology support for in-school and at-home learning.

The survey will be released on August 24th and the district says results will be studied to help ensure a positive learning environment for all students.