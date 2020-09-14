ASDN: Grief councillors on site at Blackville School as long as needed

The Anglophone North School District says grief counsellors are on site at Blackville School this afternoon and tomorrow after three teens from the community died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

District superintendent Mark Donovan says people are hurting but that being together will help them move forward.

Donovan says councillors will be available as long as they're needed.

He says the district is unable to offer further comment as it is an active police file.

RCMP say the collision happened early Sunday when a car travelling on Route 8 in Blackville left the road and struck a retaining wall.

Police say all three occupants, a 17-year-old boy from nearby White Rapids, and a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy, both from Blackville, were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.



