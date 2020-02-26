Assisted dying bill gets mixed reviews, raises fears of more restrictions

Some experts fear that legislation intended to make it easier for intolerably suffering Canadians to receive medical assistance to end their lives might actually make it harder in some cases and will create confusion among doctors who provide the procedure.

Bill C-7, introduced Monday, would remove a provision in the four-year-old assisted dying law that restricted the procedure to those whose natural death is "reasonably foreseeable'', a restriction that was struck down as unconstitutional by a Quebec court last fall.

But the revised law would still use the notion of reasonable foreseeability to impose a number of restrictions on those who are not near death that wouldn't apply to those who are.

Dr. Stefanie Green, president of the Canadian Association of MAiD (medical assistance in dying) Assessors and Providers, says the bill muddies the already somewhat ambiguous notion of what constitutes reasonably foreseeable death and could mean some people who are currently eligible for an assisted death would not be eligible in future.

The bill also explicitly prohibits assisted dying in cases where mental illness is the sole underlying medical condition.

Jocelyn Downie, a professor of law and medicine at Dalhousie University in Halifax, says that exclusion is discriminatory and takes away access to the procedure that exists in the current law.