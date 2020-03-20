Asylum seekers entering Quebec from US to be isolated

As of today, all asylum seekers entering Quebec from the United States at Roxham Road will be isolated for two weeks when entering the country in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland made the announcement yesterday, saying asylum seekers will be temporarily housed during 14-days of mandatory isolation at the federal government's expense.

It's unclear where the asylum seekers will be housed, or how the mandatory isolation will be enforced.

Jean-Pierre Fortin, the national president of the Customs and Immigration Union, says the number of people crossing at Roxham Road has increased to about 80 people per day, up from around 50 to 60 a couple weeks ago.

Jean-Pierre Fortin said it was unclear whether the crossings were related to COVID-19 or to other factors.