At least eight people displaced by fire in north-end Saint John

At least eight people are temporarily homeless following a fire at a seven-unit apartment building in north-end Saint John.

The Canadian Red Cross says the blaze on Friday caused extensive damage to the building on First Street.

Volunteers have arranged emergency meals and lodging for four adults.

Four other tenants left the scene before the Red Cross team arrived and are believed to be staying with relatives or friends.

There were no injuries reported, however the organization says two firefighters were treated at the scene for minor injuries related to the fire.