At least seven people displaced by fire at Dieppe duplex

At least seven people are temporarily homeless after fire damaged a duplex in Dieppe.

The Canadian Red Cross says the blaze on Blanchard Street was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Volunteers have arranged emergency lodging and means for three adults and three children from one unit while residents from the other unit didn't require Red Cross support.

None of the residents were injured, however the Red Cross says a firefighter suffered minor injuries.

