Atholville to search for new source for drinking water

Atholville will be looking for a new source of drinking water for its citizens over the next few months.

The town has five water wells, however three of them had to be shut down over a risk of possible contamination linked to commercial development.

Mayor Michel Soucy says Campbellton approved his town's request, with conditions, to connect to its water system but says the file was taking too long to pan out.

Instead, Soucy says a hydrogeologist is being hired to pinpoint a new drinking water source within the municipality.

That could cost upwards of $50,000 or more.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)