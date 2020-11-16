Atikamekw groups call for equitable health-care access following Echaquan death

Atikamekw leaders in Quebec are calling on the provincial and federal governments to adopt a series of measures to ensure Indigenous people have equitable access to health and social services without discrimination.



The Atikamekw of Manawan Council and the Council of the Atikamekw Nation released their call to action today in a document called Joyce's Principle.



The list of recommendations is named after Joyce Echaquan, an Atikamekw mother of seven who died in hospital in Joliette, Que., in September after filming staff using derogatory slurs against her.



The groups say they want the governments to commit to implementing Joyce's Principle, which also aims to guarantee Indigenous peoples' right to physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being.



They also want schools, professional orders and health and social service agencies to offer training programs in line with their recommendations.



Quebec announced a $15-million investment in early November to offer culturally sensitive health and social services to First Nations and Inuit community members.