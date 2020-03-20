Atlantic fisheries ministers pledge to support industry through pandemic
Fisheries ministers in the four Atlantic provinces are pledging to work together to support the industry through the COVID-19 pandemic.
They discussed the impacts during a conference call yesterday.
The ministers say they have agreed to work together, with the federal government as a partner, to find mechanisms to lessen the affects although they released no details on potential measures.
They say fisheries and aquaculture operations provide billions of dollars to the region's economy and thousands of jobs.