Atlantic provinces still waiting for their first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine

While Ontario and Quebec begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine today, the Atlantic provinces will have to wait a bit longer.



The four provinces say they are still working out details on the arrival and rollout of the vaccine.



New Brunswick said Sunday it will begin administering the vaccine at the Miramichi Regional Hospital on Dec. 19 and 20.



The province says patients who receive the shot on those days will get their second dose on Jan. 9 and 10.



Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said today that if weather permits, his province should receive its first shipment of the vaccine in the next few days.



The other provinces say they will share details of their plans soon.

