Attempted theft of seaplane ends with collision in Vancouver harbour

An attempt to steal a float plane in Vancouver's harbour didn't make it out of the water, but three planes were damaged in the botched theft.

Vancouver police Const. Tanya Visintin says officers were called to the city's waterfront about 3:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a float plane crashing into another plane.

A statement from Harbour Air Seaplanes says someone tried to steal a Seair aircraft at the Coal Harbour floatplane terminal and during that incident two other Harbour Air planes were damaged.

It says the stolen aircraft never left the water, and while some Harbour Air flights were re-routed to the Richmond terminal in the morning, flights were operating as usual later Friday.

Visintin says the wings from one of the plans was torn off in the collision.

She says police are looking for a male suspect.