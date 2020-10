A man from Connell has died following an ATV crash in Glassville.

The RCMP says the crash occurred early Monday morning on Kenneth Road and that the 20-year-old victim, who was a passenger on the ATV, was located deceased.

The driver was not seriously injured.

Police say neither the driver nor passenger were wearing a helmet and that alcohol and speed are believed to have been contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation is on-going.