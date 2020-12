A six year old girl is dead following an ATV crash in Tabusintac earlier this week.

Mounties say it's believed the crash occurred when the ATV rolled over after hitting a tree on Monday.

The girl died later in hospital while a 24-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.