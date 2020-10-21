Auditor General provides new recommendations for timber royalties

Following a request from the Minister of Natural Resources and Energy Development, the Auditor General has tabled new recommendations regarding timber royalties in New Brunswick.

In Tuesday's report, Kim Adair-MacPherson specifies the department has partially implemented a new system to determine fair market value, but Crown timber royalty rates are not updated annually as required.

The report also found an advisory committee required by the Crown Lands and Forests Act does not exist.

Overall, the Auditor General made eight recommendations to support continuous improvement to the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development.

These include developing a comprehensive Crown timber royalty rate-setting manual, setting a clear definition of what "fair market value" means in the context of the Crown Lands and Forests Act, and ensuring Crown timber royalty rates are reviewed and updated annually.