Auditor General says she needs bigger funding boost due to pandemic demands

Auditor general Karen Hogan says she is asking the government for more money because of the unprecedented demands the COVID-19 pandemic has put on her office.



Hogan is putting the government on notice during her first appearance before the House of Commons finance committee since she was appointed.



Hogan says her predecessor, interim auditor general Sylvain Ricard, asked for an additional $10.8 million in February.



She says given the reality of the current pandemic, her department will need more than that.



Hogan says she is working with the Finance Department to determine how much additional funding her office will need and expects to know more in the coming weeks.



Hogan says her office won't be able to audit every single program the government has introduced in response to the pandemic, but will move forward selectively, focusing on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.