Auditor General sounds alarm over NB's school infrastructure planning

New Brunswick Auditor General Kim Adair-MacPherson has released a highly critical assessment of school infrastructure planning in the province.



She says an audit found the province has no specific plan for aging school infrastructure, including how to address 282.7-million dollars in significant deferred maintenance.



Adair-MacPherson says if that doesn't change, the province will either have to lower quality standards for educational facilities or possibly shut down aging schools.



She also found several cases where the Education Department did not follow its own processes in approving infrastructure projects, and cases where cabinet approved different projects than those recommended, including Hanwell School.