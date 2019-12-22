Authorities investigate after man with Alzheimer's dies of apparent exposure

Police in Quebec say an 88-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease died just hours after he was reported missing from his seniors' residence, while the body of an 80-year-old woman who'd begun to show signs of the disease was found three days after she went missing.

Municipal police in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu identified the first victim as Jean-Guy Pronovost, who had been living in a residence in the community south of Montreal.

He was reported missing at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, in the midst of a deep freeze in the area with temperatures hovering around -20C.

He was found near the residence and died early Thursday in hospital.

Meantime, police in Trois-Rivieres on Friday found the body of an 80-year-old woman reported missing three days ago.

Denise Sauvageau Massicotte was found about 25 kilometres from her home, about halfway between Montreal and Quebec City.

Her family, who reported her missing on Tuesday, worried she was showing the first signs of Alzheimer's.