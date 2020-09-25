Avignon bubble to shrink to Lisuguj First Nation, Pointe-a-la-Croix, Quebec

The provincial government is limiting who can take day trips into New Brunswick from Quebec's Gaspe Region after a rise in COVID-19 cases in the Avignon Municipal Regional County.

A release states day trips will be permitted for residents of the Lisuguj First Nation and Pointe-a-la-Croix near Campbellton as of 12:00 p.m. Friday September 25.

Premier Blaine Higgs says in the release, "There are currently no confirmed cases in Listuguj First Nation or Pointe-a-la-Croix. We have worked with the leadership in both of those communities and they are taking precautions on their side. They will be taking steps to work with New Brunswick so that their residents limit their travel to their own communities and to the Campbellton region as much as possible so that we can continue to keep this area open."

Government says travel for work, medical care or child care/custody continues to be allowed from all areas of Avignon, with non-essential travel restricted to residents of these two areas.

The Department of Health says all previously approved registrations to and from Avignon Municipal Regional County, including Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-a-la-Croix are no longer valid as of 12:00 p.m. September 25.

Multi-day registrations approved for the transportation of elementary/secondary students and those issued for work, medical care and childcare/child custody remain valid.

People entering from Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-a-la-Croix for day trips must continue to:

- pre-register

- prove residency in an Atlantic Province, Listuguj First Nation or Pointe-a-la-Croix, Quebec

- attest that the are free of COVID-19 symptoms

- attest they have not travelled outside their communities, except into an Atlantic province, over the previous 14-days

Unless exempt, individuals travelling to or from other Avignon communities who are eligible to enter New Brunswick must self-isolate for 14-days upon arrival once again.

Government says twinning with communities in Temiscouata Municipal Regional County in Quebec, near Edmundston, was suspended on September 17 and all registrations issued for non-essential single trips and multi-day registrations to or from that region are no longer valid.