B.C. money laundering inquiry gets underway Monday

British Columbia's attorney general says he hopes an inquiry into money laundering in the province will answer lingering questions about how the problem got as bad as it did, what warnings were ignored and who was profiting.

David Eby's government commissioned three reports that revealed B-C's gambling, real estate and luxury car industries were hotbeds for dirty money, but he says an inquiry will be able to dig deeper by compelling witnesses to speak.

The inquiry hearings, led by commissioner Austin Cullen, begin tomorrow with opening arguments, before it reconvenes again in May to attempt to quantify the problem.

Peter German, a former senior Mountie who wrote two of the three reports that helped expose the problem, says his work was not a fault-finding exercise, so if the inquiry wants to hold people accountable it can use its powers of subpoena.

The third report estimated that 5 billion dollars was laundered through B-C real estate in 2018 and co-author Tsur Somerville says he was dismayed to see the extent of the problem and how it had been ignored.

Inquiries are sometimes criticized as too costly and lengthy but Simon Tremblay, a former prosecutor on the Charbonneau Commission, says that probe was the best investment Quebec made because it cost 45 million dollars but recovered as much as 150 million dollars in public funds.