Back to class in Campbellton next month for Listuguj First Nation high school students

Students from the Listuguj First Nation will be permitted to return to class in Campbellton next month.

Education minister Dominic Cardy tells the Acadie-Nouvelle that an agreement has been reached with the First Nation allowing students to resume face-to-faces classes at Sugarloaf High School.

The agreement comes after COVID-19 vaccines were made available to residents of the community last week.

The students have been distance learning since the fall when restrictions prevented them from cross the boarder from Quebec into New Brunswick.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)

