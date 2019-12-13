Bail decision on Monday for Montreal blogger who touted Polytechnique gunman

A decision on whether to grant bail to a Montreal blogger alleged to have glorified the gunman behind Montreal's 1989 Ecole polytechnique killings is expected Monday.

Jean-Claude Rochefort made several rambling comments about being a political prisoner during a hearing today at the Montreal courthouse where he confirmed writing the posts in question.

Rochefort had been detained since Dec. 5, the eve of the 30th anniversary of the anti-feminist attack in which 14 women were killed.

The 70-year-old faces charges of inciting hatred towards women after investigators found what was described as ``disturbing'' writing published under the pseudonym Rick Flashman on a ``hateful, anti-feminist blog.''

Defence lawyer Marc-Olivier Carrier argued that Rochefort's previous brushes with the law didn't involve violence, and while his writings may be described as shocking, he doesn't pose a threat.

The Crown opposed bail for Rochefort, citing a risk of recidivism given Rochefort's arrest on similar charges a decade ago and the need to maintain the public's confidence in the justice system.