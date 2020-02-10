Baird confirms he's thinking about running for federal Conservative leadership

Conservative heavyweight John Baird has confirmed he's thinking about throwing his hat into the federal party's leadership ring.

The former minister told Global's ``The West Block'' on Sunday that's he's taking calls and weighing his options.

Baird, who served as a senior minister in Stephen Harper's government, is being urged to run by Conservatives who are dissatisfied with the current lineup, in which his former cabinet colleague, Peter MacKay, is presumed to be the front-runner.

The pressure on Baird has ramped up amid some early stumbles by MacKay's campaign.

Baird says he wants to contribute to creating what he calls ``a true blue'' agenda that can appeal to voters in all corners of the country.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney last week confirmed that he'd talked about the leadership to Baird, whom he praised as an experienced, bilingual, principled Conservative who would make ``a very compelling candidate.''