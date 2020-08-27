Bank of Canada eyes effect on wealth, income distribution in review: Wilkins

The second-in-command at the Bank of Canada says any changes to the underpinning of its monetary policy will be judged against how it affects the distribution of income and wealth in this country.



Senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins also says various frameworks the bank is considering are also being tested for how they fare in good economic times and bad.



The central bank is examining its monetary policy framework ahead, looking at whether to maintain its current goal of targeting an annual inflation rate or adopt a different target.



Whichever is chosen will underpin central bank decisions, including the path of its key interest rate that can then influence the rates charged for loans and mortgages.



Speaking at the start of a day-long workshop hosted by the bank, Wilkins says no one framework has emerged as a clear front-runner.



She adds that no matter what framework is chosen, the bank's ability to smooth out sharp, sudden drops in the economy or provide sector-specific help will be limited.