Bas-Caraquet man sentenced to 10 years for attempted murder

The RCMP say a 50-year-old Bas-Caraquet man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars following an investigation of a stabbing at a Bas-Caraquet residence in April 2019.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. April 10 to a report of a woman being assaulted at a residence on Rue Saint-Paul and found a 45-year-old woman with stab wounds.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say a man was located outside the residence a short while later and was arrested before also being taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

David Chiasson was charged with attempted murder on April 11, 2019 and pleaded guilty to the charge on July 31, 2019.

Police say Chiasson appeared in court on Monday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In addition to his sentence, he has a lifetime ban on owning firearms, is no allowed to communicate with the victim while he is serving his sentence and is required to submit a DNA sample.