Bas-Caraquet man sentenced to ten years in prison for attempted murder

A Bas-Caraquet man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for attempted murder.

49-year-old David Chiasson was arrested in April after a 45-year-old woman was seriously injured in a violent knife attack in Bas-Caraquet.

In addition to time behind bars, Chiasson is prohibited from possessing firearms for life, is ordered to provide a sample of DNA to police and is banned from contacting the victim.

A court-ordered publication is in place in order to protect the victim's identity.

(with files from CKLE)