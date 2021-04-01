Bathurst actress lands recurring role on The CW's reboot of 'Charmed'

Chaleur Region fans of the TV show 'Charmed' may see a familiar face when they tune in later this month.

Bathurst actress Mareya Salazar has landed a recurring role in The CW's reboot of the hit TV series.

Salazar will be playing the role of Josefina, the second cousin of the 'Charmed Ones', and says she's happy to have had the opportunity to play such an interesting character.

The role brought Salazar to Vancouver where she wrapped up about two months of filming.

Salazar makes her first appearance in Season 3, Episode 9 which is slated to run April 11th.