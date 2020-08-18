Bathurst aims to erect electronic billboard near Veteran's Bridge

The City of Bathurst is looking to amend its zoning bylaw so an electronic billboard can be erected near Veteran's Bridge.

The city says the sign, which would be located at 50 St. Peter Ave. near the Promenade Water Front, would be used for advertisement and to promote special events.

The city's Planning Advisory Committee has made several recommendations including that the sign blend in with the surrounding landscape, look good aesthetically, and that only one billboard sign be permitted on the property.

Some citizens are worried the sign won't fit in with the picturesque landscape.

The first reading of the bylaw took place on Monday.