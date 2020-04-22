Bathurst applauds contributions of its volunteers

The City of Bathurst is thanking volunteers for the role they play in the region's many organizations.

It's 'National Volunteers Week' and the city would normally be showing its appreciation to its volunteers on Thursday at its annual 'Volunteer Recognition Night', but due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic the evening will not proceed.

Despite being unable to gather because of the pandemic, mayor Paolo Fongemie says the city applauds volunteers for their contributions that make the city and Chaleur Region a great place to live.

National Volunteers Week runs April 18th to 25th.