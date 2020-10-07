Bathurst awards road salt tender to Sussex company

The City of Bathurst has decided to get its supply of road salt elsewhere.

On Monday council voted to award a tender for an estimated 3,000 metric tons per winter of road salt to Sussex-based Nutrium.

After speaking with its operators, the city determined the quality of last year's supply from Belledune wasn't to its satisfaction.

Though it costs a bit more to ship, the city says it's getting a much better product for a 'negligible' increase in price.