Bathurst awards tender for purchase and installation of controversial electronic billboard

Bathurst has chosen a company to install its new controversial electronic billboard.

The new billboard will be located near Veteran's Bridge and is expected to be used for advertisement and to promote special events.

On Monday, city council awarded a $62,500 tender to Kenny's Trucking Ltd. of Bathurst or the purchase and installation of the billboard.

Some citizens worry the sign won't fit in with the picturesque landscape.

The city's Planning Advisory Committee has made several recommendations including that the sign blend in with the surrounding landscape, look good aesthetically, and that only one billboard sign be permitted on the property.

No word yet on when the installation will take place or when it will be completed.