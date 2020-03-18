Bathurst, Beresford shut down infrastructure, pause activities to stave potential spread of COVID-19

Bathurst and Beresford are shutting down some infrastructure and hitting pause on some activities to help stop the potential spread of COVID-19.

All recreational activities at the KC Irving Centre have been cancelled, including gentlemen's hockey access to the Fitness Track, and senior activities in the Florence Roussy Room.

The Pavillion Gymnasium at City Hall will be closed until further notice while the Freemen of the City recognition ceremony, slated for Thursday has been postponed.

In Beresford The Real-Boudreau Arena is closed for the remainder of the season while the Regional Market AGM scheduled for March 25th is postponed until further notice.

The Raoul Charest Centre, along with the Msgr Robichaud Public Library and municipal offices are also closed until further notice.

Beresford says calls to town hall will be answered during regular business hours and that e-mails will be monitored.

It says the town's emergency number (547-5783) is operational for municipal services-related emergencies only.

Beresford says invoicing for municipal services will continue, however interest will not be invoiced until further notice on amounts due.

Regular council meetings will continue for the time being with special social distancing measures while committee meetings and citizen involvement committees are cancelled until further notice.