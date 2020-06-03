Bathurst 'Black Lives Matter' march aims to show racism not limited to big cities, U.S.

The organizer of an up-coming Black Lives Matter march in Bathurst will raise awareness that racism is not limited to just big cities or the US.

Brittany States says small communities like those in the Chaleur Region are not immune to racism and that the number one freedom enjoyed by white the community is the freedom suffered by people of colour each day.

States stresses it's not an anti-cop or anti-white movement, but a movement against, what she calls, 'bad cops' and white supremacy.

Quoting former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabar, States says 'racism is like dust in the air: until you let the sunlight in, it is invisible.' and says it's time to shine a light on the injustice of society.

The peaceful protest is slated to begin at 6:30pm on Sunday at the Promenade Waterfront.

Organizer are asking participants wear a mask in addition to observing physical distancing guidelines, and to stay home if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.