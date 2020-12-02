Bathurst company recognized as one of the top workplaces in its industry

A Bathurst company has been recognized as having one of the top workplaces in Canada's insurance industry.

Kent & White Insurance was recently recognized as the top organization in Atlantic Canada by Insurance Business Canada, and ranked fourth nationally among 36 other companies.

Co-owner and CEO Brian Schryer says the secret is filling the team with "good people who care".

The ranking is based on employee feedback.

2021 will see Kent & White celebrate its 75th anniversary.