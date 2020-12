The Downtown Bathurst Revitalization Corporation's 2021 is a step closer to being approved.

Bathurst council voted in favour of the first two readings of the $84,254 budget on Monday.

It includes a little over $40,000 in salaries and benefits, along with $3,000 for the a downtown mural initiative and $3,500 for facade improvement.

The budget will be paid for by downtown merchants via a special improvement levy.