Bathurst council approves flyer bylaw

Bathurst council has passed a new bylaw that allows residents to opt out of flyer deliveries.

Under the new rules approved Monday night, residents can display a sign or sticker saying they do not wish to have flyers delivered.

They also require distributors to deposit flyers in mailboxes, slots, tubes, or on the doorstep.

Distributors are also banned from delivering flyers to residences where they have not been taken for more than two consecutive weeks.

Fines for breaking the new rules range from $140 to $2,100.