Bathurst council approves 'Tourism Accommodation Levy'

A bylaw that would see a special tourism levy tacked on to accommodation bills in Bathurst was approved on Monday.

Money collected from the Tourism Accommodation Levy would be remitted to the city and used to support efforts to attract visitors to the region.

Mayor Paolo Fongemie says operators and stakeholders have all been brought up to speed on how the new tax will work.

The city expects to receive approximately $150,000 from the levy in 2020.